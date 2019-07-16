Save nearly 25% on SanDisk’s 1TB microSD card, now $341 shipped for Prime Day

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $340.82 shipped. This is down from its $450 original price for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to expand your Note 9 with the most storage possible, this is a must. This card will work in any smartphone, computer, or camera that can accept either microSD or full-sized SD with the included adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Is 1TB of portable storage like this a little much for you? Opt for a much more budget-friendly 128GB model for a fraction of the cost, running you only $19.50 Prime shipped.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD Card features:

Up to 160MB/s* read speeds to save time transferring high resolution images and 4K UHD videos(2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s* write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance(8)

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature proof, water proof, shock proof and x-ray proof(4)

Get the SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (available on Google Play)(3)

Manufacturer lifetime warranty (30 years warranty in Germany and regions not recognizing lifetime. See official SanDisk website for more details regarding warranty in your region.)

