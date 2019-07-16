Work from the couch with Sauder’s Lift-top Coffee Table: $93 (Reg. $160)

- Jul. 16th 2019 4:00 pm ET

Today only, Amazon is offering Prime members the Sauder Lift-top Coffee Table (419096) for $93.09 shipped. That’s over $65 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $33. This sleek coffee table sports a top that lifts up and forward, allowing you to get some work done while enjoying a more laid back environment. Once lifted, you’ll notice quite a bit of hidden storage, allowing you to keep the surface free of remotes and other types of clutter. Rated 4/5 stars.

Sauder Lift-top Coffee Table features:

  • Top lifts up and forward to create versatile work surface
  • Hidden storage beneath Top
  • Finished on all sides for versatile placement
  • Chalked Chestnut finish
  • Engineered wood construction
  • 5 year limited warranty
