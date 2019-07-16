Timbuk2 Sale offers 30% off sitewide: MacBook bags, backpacks, more

- Jul. 16th 2019 8:20 pm ET

30% off
Ending tonight, Timbuk2 is having a Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with code BACKTOCAMPUS at checkout. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. The Hero Laptop Backpack is on sale for $62, which is down from its original rate of $89. This backpack easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and has a water bottle pocket. It’s a great option for work, school, travel and more. Plus, it’s available in multiple color options. It also has a wide mouth to store all of your essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

