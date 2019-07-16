Timex Scout Watches drop to $26 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 25% off select Timex Expedition Scout Watches. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. Our favorite style is the Timex Expedition Scout 36mm Watch for $26. That’s down from its regular rate of $39 and an Amazon all-time low. This watch is timeless and it’s even water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also is available in an array of watch band styles too and has a glow in the dark backlight to help you see the time even in low light. With over 230 reviews, the Expedition Scout watch is rated 4.2/5 stars.
Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.
Timex Expedtition Scout Watch features:
- We’ve taken our Timex Expedition watches to new depths with water resistant materials so you’ll be ready for any adventure.
- Tested to withstand the elements, Timex Expedition watches are rugged tools built as a trusted companion for exploration.
- Timex created revolutionary Indiglo backlight technology, changing how the world told time in the dark.
- A mid-size update to our well-crafted field watch, this 36mm Scout design gives you rugged metal construction, a comfortable blue nylon strap, twelve or twenty-four hour military time markings and our signature arrow second hand.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!