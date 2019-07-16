Timex Scout Watches drop to $26 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 25% off select Timex Expedition Scout Watches. Prices are exclusively for Prime members and free shipping applies on all orders. Our favorite style is the Timex Expedition Scout 36mm Watch for $26. That’s down from its regular rate of $39 and an Amazon all-time low. This watch is timeless and it’s even water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also is available in an array of watch band styles too and has a glow in the dark backlight to help you see the time even in low light. With over 230 reviews, the Expedition Scout watch is rated 4.2/5 stars.

Timex Expedtition Scout Watch features:

We’ve taken our Timex Expedition watches to new depths with water resistant materials so you’ll be ready for any adventure.

Tested to withstand the elements, Timex Expedition watches are rugged tools built as a trusted companion for exploration.

Timex created revolutionary Indiglo backlight technology, changing how the world told time in the dark.

A mid-size update to our well-crafted field watch, this 36mm Scout design gives you rugged metal construction, a comfortable blue nylon strap, twelve or twenty-four hour military time markings and our signature arrow second hand.

