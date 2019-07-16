Waste King’s 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal drops to $67 for today only (Reg. $96)

- Jul. 16th 2019 4:43 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $96+ $62
0

Amazon is now offering its Prime members the Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal with Power Cord (L-3200) for $67.26 shipped after an in-cart discount. This deal is part of the Prime Day bonanza and will most likely jump up in price sometime tonight. Regularly $96 or more, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and a great time to outfit your kitchen with a garbage disposal. This model still fetches $96+ at Home Depot.  It includes an 8-year warranty and and EZ Mount for installation (“no electrical work required”) along with a removable splash guard. It is 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM permanent magnet motor with sound-insulation. Rated 4+ stars from over 870 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll want to browse our Prime Day 2019 hub and the Home Goods Guide for more Prime Day kitchenware, cooking products and much more.

Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal:

  • COMPACT SIZE: Smaller and lighter ¾ HP design is 7-3/4 inches in diameter, 13-3/4 inches long and weighs 8.6 lbs
  • HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM (115 volts) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less
  • EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splash guard for easy cleaning
  • 8 YEAR PROTECTION: 8-year Limited Warranty
  • NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required
AXIS Gear motorize your blinds

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $96+ $62

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2019 Waste King

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard