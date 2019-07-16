Waste King’s 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal drops to $67 for today only (Reg. $96)

Amazon is now offering its Prime members the Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal with Power Cord (L-3200) for $67.26 shipped after an in-cart discount. This deal is part of the Prime Day bonanza and will most likely jump up in price sometime tonight. Regularly $96 or more, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and a great time to outfit your kitchen with a garbage disposal. This model still fetches $96+ at Home Depot. It includes an 8-year warranty and and EZ Mount for installation (“no electrical work required”) along with a removable splash guard. It is 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM permanent magnet motor with sound-insulation. Rated 4+ stars from over 870 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll want to browse our Prime Day 2019 hub and the Home Goods Guide for more Prime Day kitchenware, cooking products and much more.

Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal:

COMPACT SIZE: Smaller and lighter ¾ HP design is 7-3/4 inches in diameter, 13-3/4 inches long and weighs 8.6 lbs

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM (115 volts) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splash guard for easy cleaning

8 YEAR PROTECTION: 8-year Limited Warranty

NO ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE NEEDED: Pre-installed power cord, no electrical work required

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!