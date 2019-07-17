Amazon brand Solimo Whey Protein Powder now up to 25% off, deals from $23

Amazon is now offering its Solimo Whey Protein Powder with Creatine from $22.79 depending on the flavor. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. And be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Regularly between $30 and $38, today’s deal is around 25% in savings and a great time to stock up. Each 5-pound container has 44 servings with 32 grams of protein, 2.6 grams of BCAA and a creatine blend. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.
Scoop yourself up one of those BlenderBottles so you can shake up a smoothie on-the-go. They start from just $6 or so and carry stellar ratings.
We also spotted 12 pounds of Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Weight Gainer Protein Powder for $24 Prime shipped after you clip the 25% coupon. That’s $1 above the Prime Day price on the highly-rated protein supplement.
Solimo Whey Protein Powder:
- One 5-pound value size container of whey protein powder with creatine
- 32 g protein and 2.6g BCAA and creatine blend per serving, 44 servings per container
- Strawberry flavor, with natural and artificial flavors
- Contains milk and soy
