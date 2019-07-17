Amazon is giving up to 20% cashback on select items for Prime cardholders

Amazon is currently offering its Prime Rewards Visa Card and Prime Store Card members extra cashback on top of its normal 5% that always applies. You can currently get 15% back on select Bose products and Samsung soundbars, 20% back on select Jabra Elite gear, and more in the sale. One of our top picks would be the Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses for $199, which will net you around $30 cashback when charged to your Amazon card. We’ve yet to track a sale on these sunglasses that double as headphones. There are quite a few items included in this sale, so head below the break to learn more. Check out our hands-on review of the Bose Frames to find out if they’re right for you.

Extra cashback for Prime Card members:

Top picks from this sale:

APC U-Shaped Surge Protector: $32 $5 cashback

Samsung/Harman Kardon 5.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $498 $75 cashback

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds: $169 $34 cashback

Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor: $49.50 $7.50 cashback

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar: $199 $30 cashback

…and more…

Note that the cashback will appear on your monthly statement or in your account within one to two months. Other terms and conditions apply, which you can read via the link on the top banner here.

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses features:

Sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers that produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear practically nothing

Open-ear audio allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, while enjoying your music

Bose frames Alto feature a classic angular shape and commanding lenses. Lens Width: 52 mm | Bridge Width: 18 mm | Temple Length: 162 mm

Integrated microphone for clear calls and access to your phone’s virtual assistant

Personalized settings, access to future updates, and more available through the Bose Connect app

Blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays

Bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing

