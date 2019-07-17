Aukey’s USB-C PD Hub turns one port on your MacBook into seven: $25 (50% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with Power Delivery for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5SXXK6TP at checkout. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 50% discount, matches our previous mention and comes within cents of the all-time low. Aukey’s hub features seven inputs, including three USB 3.0 as well as HDMI, plus SD and microSD card readers. A USB-C port rounds out the I/O, which offers 100W power passthrough capabilities to charge your Mac. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 90 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you can ditch the HDMI port and power passthrough in favor of Aukey’s more affordable USB-C hub at $17 instead.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C Power Delivery Hub features:

This multiport aluminum USB-C hub offers convenient access to multiple devices on your USB-C laptop or phone. A compact hub for your new USB-C device to increase work efficiency and make life easier. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your MacBook or other compatible USB-C PD laptop or phone fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

