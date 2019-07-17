Save $130 or more on Bissell’s Big Green Pro Carpet Cleaner at $300 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine (86T3) for $299.99 shipped. This model sells for $469 at Walmart and elsewhere. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with the 5-year warranty, it features an extra-large DirtLifter PowerBrush, two large tanks “for full room cleaning”, and a 25-foot cord length. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More details below.
A more affordable alternative would be the Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner for $198. This option is more than $100 less, carries a solid 4+ star ratings from over 840 Amazon customers and is the number one new release in the product category.
Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner:
- Extra-large DirtLifter PowerBrush for deep scrubbing action
- Heavy-duty suction power aids in fast drying time.Cleans on the forward and backward pass for reduced cleaning time and dries faster than the leading competitive rental carpet cleaners
- Two large tanks for full-room cleaning
- Professional formula–includes a trial-size BISSELL professional formula. Power Cord Length: 25 ft
- 5-year limited warranty.Power Rating:12 amps
