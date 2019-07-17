Save $130 or more on Bissell’s Big Green Pro Carpet Cleaner at $300 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine (86T3) for $299.99 shipped. This model sells for $469 at Walmart and elsewhere. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with the 5-year warranty, it features an extra-large DirtLifter PowerBrush, two large tanks “for full room cleaning”, and a 25-foot cord length. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable alternative would be the Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner for $198. This option is more than $100 less, carries a solid 4+ star ratings from over 840 Amazon customers and is the number one new release in the product category.

Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner:

Extra-large DirtLifter PowerBrush for deep scrubbing action

Heavy-duty suction power aids in fast drying time.Cleans on the forward and backward pass for reduced cleaning time and dries faster than the leading competitive rental carpet cleaners

Two large tanks for full-room cleaning

Professional formula–includes a trial-size BISSELL professional formula. Power Cord Length: 25 ft

5-year limited warranty.Power Rating:12 amps

