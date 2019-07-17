Clarks takes 40% off over 500 styles during its Summer Clearance Event

Clarks is offering an extra 40% off over 500 styles with code FORTY at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Boat shoes are timeless and very fashionable for summer. The men’s Morven Sail Boat Shoes are on sale for just $36 and originally were priced at $100. Their slip-on design makes it easy to get out of the house. This style is available in three color options and features a rubber outsole for additional comfort. These shoes also have a flexible design that won’t constrict your foot. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

