Columbia’s Black Friday in July offers steep discounts at up to 50% off

For a limited time only, Columbia is having its Black Friday in July Event that’s offering up to 50% off select styles for men, women and kids. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). For men, the Shoals Point Belted Shorts are on sale for just $25, which is 50% off the original rate. These shorts are stylish, infused with stretch for comfort and feature UPF 50 sun protection. You can find the shorts in an array of color options and they have an adjustable belt for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia’s Black Friday in July Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Flashback Windbreaker Jacket $29 (Orig. $40)
- Shoals Point Belted Short $25 (Orig. $50)
- Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket $35 (Orig. $60)
- Tamolitch II Daypack $46 (Orig. $65)
- Thistletown Ridge Polo Shirt $23 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Pardon My Trench Coat $40 (Orig. $100)
- Powder Lite Hooded Vest $45 (Orig. $90)
- Arcadia Casual Jacket $45 (Orig. $110)
- CSC Capri Jogger Sweats $30 (Orig. $55)
- PFG Tamiami Jacket $50 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
