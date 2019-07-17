Cooler Master’s Devastator 3 LED Keyboard + Mouse Combo hits $30 (Save 25%)

- Jul. 17th 2019 5:01 pm ET

$30
0

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master Devastator 3 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo for $29.99 shipped. That’s up to $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the lookout for a keyboard and mouse that will bring LEDs to your desk, this wallet-friendly option is worth your consideration. Owners can choose from seven colors that include red, blue, green, yellow, purple, and more. The mouse sports a sensor with four DPI settings that range from 800 to 2800. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need any frills, check out Amazon’s $15 Combo. This mouse and keyboard bundle sports a low profile design with various multimedia keys for quick adjustments to volume and playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

Cooler Master Devastator 3 Combo features:

  • Cooler Master Mem-Chanical key Switch Tactile Feel Keyboard, USB 2.0
  • 7 Color LED Backlit Mode: Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple, Light Blue, and White
  • Avago 3050 Optical Gaming Sensor – 4 DPI Settings: 800, 1200, 1800 and 2800
  • 6 Multimedia Keys for quick access
  • Laser etched and grip coated keycaps, Anti-slide rubber pads on bottom side

