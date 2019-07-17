Crocs has sandals, clogs, sneakers, more at 30% off from just $15

Crocs is currently offering 30% off men’s, women’s, and kids’ summer styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Swiftwater Mesh Deck Sandals are on sale for $35, which is down from its original rate of $55. These shoes are waterproof and perfect for all of your outdoor hikes or walks. They’re also flexible to mimic your natural stride. Rated 4.7/5 stars from happy Crocs customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Crocs below and check out our fashion guide for more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

