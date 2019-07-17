Get deli-thin meat at home with this Chef’sChoice Slicer: $90 (Reg. $170+)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 60% off a selection of home goods and kitchenware. One standout is the Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer (609A000) for $89.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model is regularly $170+ at Amazon where it has never dropped below $138. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This is a cast-aluminum and stainless steel slicer with a 7-inch blade. It can carve your meats and cheeses from 3/4 of an inch right down to deli-thin. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the $90 price tag is still too steep for you, consider the Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer at just $60 shipped from Amazon. While the ratings are slightly less impressive than the featured deal, you’re saving an additional $30 for what is essentially the same specs.

Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer:

The model 609-A is the perfect solution for home use and it’s also ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who want to slice their own game, make homemade beef jerky or slice a wide variety of foods including vegetables, breads, and cheese. Its rugged construction features a tilted food carriage for fast and efficient slicing. The food carriage is large and fully retracts to permit slicing of extra large roasts, hams, and other foods.

