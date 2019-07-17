Dell’s 38″ USB-C monitor gives your MacBook 100W of power: $820 (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon is offering the Dell 38-inch 3840 x 1600 Curved USB-C Monitor (U3818DW) for $819.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,000 list price and is among the best rates we’ve tracked historically. Offering 100W of power over USB-C, this monitor makes the perfect hub for your laptop. Plus, the 3840 x 1600 resolution gives you plenty of desktop space to keep your documents spread out and easily visible. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and Jordan’s Behind the Screens where he shows off his dual monitor setup.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for something a tad more compact and budget-friendly? Check out LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor for $550 shipped at Amazon. This is my personal monitor, featured in both my MacBook and Mac mini Behind the Screens setups. You’re losing out on USB-C and Power Delivery here, but still gaining a fairly large display that’s not too overwhelming.

To save even more, the LG 29-inch 1080p UltraWide HDR Monitor is a great choice at $259 shipped. With this model you’ll lose out on the resolution benefits of the above options, but gain HDR10 compatibility.

Dell 38-inch Curved Monitor features:

Get an immersive experience and enjoy incredible visuals on this 38 inch WQHD+ curved screen with Infinity Edge

Complete your work projects and enjoy home entertainment with vivid visuals, accurate color and sharp details. Connect up to six compatible RF devices or Bluetooth 4.0

Compatibility- All Operating System. With features like Dell Easy Arrange, you can arrange your projects to best suit your screen space

You can display and edit content from two different PCs with a single KVM feature (keyboard, video and mouse)

A single cable solution with a USB Type C connectivity transmits power, audio and video signals between a laptop and monitor. Change the video resolution to the correct aspect ratio

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!