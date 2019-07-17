Dell’s 38″ USB-C monitor gives your MacBook 100W of power: $820 (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon is offering the Dell 38-inch 3840 x 1600 Curved USB-C Monitor (U3818DW) for $819.99 shipped. This is down from its $1,000 list price and is among the best rates we’ve tracked historically. Offering 100W of power over USB-C, this monitor makes the perfect hub for your laptop. Plus, the 3840 x 1600 resolution gives you plenty of desktop space to keep your documents spread out and easily visible. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in both our announcement coverage and Jordan’s Behind the Screens where he shows off his dual monitor setup.
Looking for something a tad more compact and budget-friendly? Check out LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor for $550 shipped at Amazon. This is my personal monitor, featured in both my MacBook and Mac mini Behind the Screens setups. You’re losing out on USB-C and Power Delivery here, but still gaining a fairly large display that’s not too overwhelming.
To save even more, the LG 29-inch 1080p UltraWide HDR Monitor is a great choice at $259 shipped. With this model you’ll lose out on the resolution benefits of the above options, but gain HDR10 compatibility.
Dell 38-inch Curved Monitor features:
- Get an immersive experience and enjoy incredible visuals on this 38 inch WQHD+ curved screen with Infinity Edge
- Complete your work projects and enjoy home entertainment with vivid visuals, accurate color and sharp details. Connect up to six compatible RF devices or Bluetooth 4.0
- Compatibility- All Operating System. With features like Dell Easy Arrange, you can arrange your projects to best suit your screen space
- You can display and edit content from two different PCs with a single KVM feature (keyboard, video and mouse)
- A single cable solution with a USB Type C connectivity transmits power, audio and video signals between a laptop and monitor. Change the video resolution to the correct aspect ratio
