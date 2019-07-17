Enjoy unlimited reading for six months with Scribd, now $35 (Orig. $54)

- Jul. 17th 2019 2:37 pm ET

Movie lovers can enjoy as many movies as they like every month with Netflix. But what about us bookworms? Scribd offers the same kind of deal, with unlimited access to a huge library of books, magazines and audiobooks. You can pick up a six-month subscription of Scribd now for $35 (Orig. $53.94) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While public libraries are great for picking out physical reads, you might not have space for a hardback in your day bag. Scribd offers an amazing digital solution.

From the latest best-sellers to classic literary titles, Scribd has something for every reader. In addition, the library provides a large selection of content from magazines and newspapers. There’s even a large selection of audiobooks, meaning you can enjoy stories on the go. You can browse the library by genre, or take a look through collections curated by literary experts.

Scribd is available to download on Android, iOS and Kindle Fire. In addition, you can read on Nook HD, Kobo Arc e-readers, and via any desktop browser.

Order now for $35 to get your six-month subscription (worth $53.94) or upgrade to a year subscription for $80 (worth $107.88)

