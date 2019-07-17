The RAVPower FileHub does it all for $36 shipped (Reg. $60)

HooToo-US via Amazon offers the RAVPower FileHub Travel Router and Card Reader for $36.19 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code FILEHUB999 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low by $13. This RAVPower travel hub can do it all, including serving as a travel router, SD card reader, portable NAS and battery. Ideal for boosting productivity while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Just need a SD card reader? Anker’s 2-in-1 model supports both SD and microSD cards, making it an easy way to transfer data wherever your adventures take you.
RAVPower FileHub features:
- Connect a USB hard drive to your phones, tables, laptops.
- Support to connect up to 5 phone tablet or laptops simultaneously.
- Support up to 3TB hard drive.
- 2.4GHz & 5.8 GHz dual band
- Transmission speed: 12-18 MB/s
- Upload your SD card-stored files to HDD without computer
