The RAVPower FileHub does it all for $36 shipped (Reg. $60)

HooToo-US via Amazon offers the RAVPower FileHub Travel Router and Card Reader for $36.19 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code FILEHUB999 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low by $13. This RAVPower travel hub can do it all, including serving as a travel router, SD card reader, portable NAS and battery. Ideal for boosting productivity while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just need a SD card reader? Anker’s 2-in-1 model supports both SD and microSD cards, making it an easy way to transfer data wherever your adventures take you.

RAVPower FileHub features:

Connect a USB hard drive to your phones, tables, laptops.

Support to connect up to 5 phone tablet or laptops simultaneously.

Support up to 3TB hard drive.

2.4GHz & 5.8 GHz dual band

Transmission speed: 12-18 MB/s

Upload your SD card-stored files to HDD without computer

