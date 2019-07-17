Protect your Nintendo Switch and increase grip with this $5.50 case (Save 45%)

FINTIE (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo Switch Case + Grip for $5.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon can applying code K32Q8WFN during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off the typical rate there and within a mere 50 cents of the lowest we have tracked. Whether you’re looking for an extra layer of protection for your Switch or to simply make it more comfortable to use in handheld mode, this case easily takes care of both concerns. It’s made of silicone, providing a more comfortable alternative to plastic that is also easier to put on and take off. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Serious gamers can often be identified by the condition of their controller’s thumb sticks. When used a lot, they tend to wear down, resulting in less grip and more difficult controls. Grab a couple of thumb stick caps for $4 to protect and increase your level grip.

FINTIE Nintendo Switch Case + Grip features:

All-round Protection: Made of durable impact-resistant silicone, provides shock absorption for all edges and especially corners, while maintaining a smooth, clean look.

Ergonomic Design: This case features built in padded handles at the back to make playing for long durations much more comfortable.

Kickstand Access & Precision Cutouts: Unique design ensures Nintendo Switch original built-in kickstand to be used at will for multi-viewing angles. Access to all the controls and features without taking your Switch out of the case.

Tyre pattern design not only prevents your Nintendo Switch from slipping, but also provides comfortable feeling for hands gripping.

Easy to Install: This case is made of a specially designed flexible silicone material which allows it to be easily taken off quickly whenever you need to dock.

