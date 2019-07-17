GAP takes a rare extra 50% off all sale items from just $15

GAP cuts an extra 50% off all sale items, to spruce up your summer wardrobe. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Vintage Short-Sleeve Henley Shirt is on sale for $9, which is down from its original rate of $35. This shirt is an everyday must-have and it will pair well with shorts, jeans, khakis and more. Plus, it’s available in five color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

