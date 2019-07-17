GAP takes a rare extra 50% off all sale items from just $15

GAP cuts an extra 50% off all sale items, to spruce up your summer wardrobe. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Vintage Short-Sleeve Henley Shirt is on sale for $9, which is down from its original rate of $35. This shirt is an everyday must-have and it will pair well with shorts, jeans, khakis and more. Plus, it’s available in five color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Vintage Short Sleeve Henley $9 (Orig. $35)
- Linen-Cotton Shirt in Standard Fit $15 (Orig. $60)
- Utility Shirt Jacket $30 (Orig. $90)
- Non-Iron Shirt $15 (Orig. $60)
- Original Khakis in Athletic Fit $20 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Stripe Apron Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $15 (Orig. $80)
- Sky High Distressed True Skinny Jeans $23 (Orig. $80)
- Button Front Midi Dress $32 (Orig. $80)
- Sleeveless Knit Tie-Belt Jumpsuit $16 (Orig. $80)
- Relaxed Denim Overalls $18 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!