Volcom shorts, swimsuits, accessories, more up to 60% off from Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook is having a Volcom Sale that’s offering select styles at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s V-Monty Modern Fit Shorts are stylish, functional and a great option for summer. Originally priced at $45, during the sale you can find them for $25. These shorts are also versatile and are available in several color options. Plus, they’re infused with stretch which is great for your golf game or outdoor adventures. Better yet, these shorts are available as a pants option, too. Find the rest of our top picks from the Volcom sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!