Strategic iOS dungeon crawler Warhammer Quest 2 now FREE for the first time

Warhammer Quest 2 has players leading a band of warriors across the lands and deep in to dungeons with an addictive mix of “stunning visuals and deep tactical gameplay”. The regularly $5 game is now available for FREE on iOS. While we have seen some price drops over the last year, this is the very first time we have seen the game go for nothing on the App Store. Gamers must battle their way through the denizens of Chaos, visit towns to barter for goods, level up their heroes and much more. Rated 4+ stars from 1,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

It has been a light week thus far for iOS app deals amidst the Amazon Prime Day madness. But we are starting to see things come back to reality today with a series of deals in this morning’s roundup as well as this all-time low on Warhammer Quest 2. And remember, you can still grab $100 in iTunes credit for $85 with free delivery on eBay to get even deeper deals on apps.

iOS Universal: Warhammer Quest 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 $5, Rage 2 $35, more

Warhammer Quest 2:

In Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, you will lead your warriors across a war torn land and into dungeons for wealth and glory! Swing swords, fire arrows and cast spells as you fight through the denizens of Chaos that threaten the Warhammer world. Success in battle is rewarded with new weapons, armours, skills and treasure.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!