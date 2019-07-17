Pick up a 70-piece John Deere toy set for $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the ERTL John Deere Value Toy Set for $21 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s down at least 30% from the regular going rate and the second best offer we’ve seen all-time. This bundle ships with 70 pieces and is designed for kids over 18 months old. Each toy is made from die-cast or plastic materials. More details below. Rated 4/5 stars by 250 Amazon customers.

Expand your collection with a 7R tractor toy to tow around the farm. This model is also made of die-cast parts and would be a great addition to today’s featured deal.

John Deere Value Set feature:

This 70 piece John Deere value set includes everything you need to start your own miniature farm! Set includes a variety of tractors, trucks, implements, and animals. Also features a machine shed with opening doors and a removable roof so you can easily play inside the shed with the included vehicles and accessories! Each vehicle is approximately three inches long and features free rolling wheels and die cast chassis.

