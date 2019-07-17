Replace your old kettle, COSORI’s LED glass model is now $32 shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the COSORI Electric Kettle for $31.99 shipped after you clip the $2 on-page coupon. Regularly up to $40, today’s deal is within cents of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Made of borosilicate glass, BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, features include auto shut-off, a boil-dry safety feature, blue LED indicator lights and a 3 to 7 minute boil time. It includes a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t care about the blue LEDs and glass construction? Take a look at the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Portable Electric Kettle for $21 Prime shipped. It has a smaller capacity and half the warranty, but it will surely keep the water hot for tea time just the same.

COSORI Electric Kettle:

The Purest Taste: Made with the finest quality borosilicate glass which resists scratching and scuffing, no plastics touch the boiling water inside including the lid, unlike other kettles use plastic for the inner lid(the filter is made of stainless steel and 100% BPA-free plastic). Water heats up quickly in 3-7mins, a great choice to replace your microwave, stove or your old kettle.

