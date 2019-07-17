The Melissa and Doug Toy Kitchen is great for budding young chefs at $105.50

Amazon offers the Melissa & Doug Wooden Chef’s Pretend Play Toy Kitchen for $105.58 shipped. Also at Walmart for this price. It’s just over $140 at Target and Kohl’s after coupon. It had been going for closer to $140 at Amazon before dropping to the all-time low there. It has a fridge/freezer with working ice dispenser (two wooden “ice cubes” included), microwave with a spinning plate, oven/stovetop, and a sink. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Help stock the fridge with a set of Melissa & Doug Wooden Play Food for $17. It comes with crates of pretend bread, dairy, meat, and produce. Kids can cook their culinary creations using the Melissa & Doug Let’s Play House! Stainless Steel Pots & Pans Play Set for $20.50.
Melissa & Doug Kitchen features:
- COMPLETE WOODEN PLAY KITCHEN: The Melissa & Doug Wooden Chef’s Pretend Play Toy Kitchen includes oven, stove, microwave, sink, refrigerator with working “ice” dispenser, freezer, and ample storage space for easy cleanup.
- INNOVATIVE TOY KITCHEN FOR KIDS: The innovative ice maker dispenses two included “ice” cubes, dials turn, microwave plate spins; includes grocery checklist, movable hooks, and doors that open and close.
- EASY TO ASSEMBLE: Our toy kitchen with “ice” cube dispenser is roomy enough for multiple kids to play at once. This charcoal-colored kids play kitchen is ideal for kitchen accessory play sets, pretend food collections, and play pantry products.
