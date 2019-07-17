Keep your camera gear and more safe in Nanuk’s IP67-rated Case: $51 (Reg. $75)

B&H currently offers the Nanuk 920 Case with Foam in Olive for $50.94 shipped. Normally selling for $112 at Amazon, you’ll find other colors down to $75 or so at B&H. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen and $15 under the Amazon low. Nanuk’s case is perfect for transporting cameras and other sensitive electronic devices with a 15 x 10.5 x 6.2-inch interior space. It carries a IP67 water resistance rating and is also dust-proof. Plus, the interior foam keeps whatever is stowed inside firmly in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

If you can live without the near-15L storage captivity, then the AmazonBasics Hard Camera Case at $33 is a nice alternative. It sports the same IP67 rating and comes with foam inserts as well, but with a 10.9 x 7.9 x 4.7-inch space.

Nanuk 920 Case with Foam features:

When traveling through inhospitable environments or situations, be sure to protect your valuable gear with the olive 920 Case with Foam from NANUK. A well-designed case, it features Powerclaw latches, two holes for user-supplied padlocks, purge valve, and a bezel system to prevent water intrusion. Lightweight and waterproof, the case has an IP67 rating. Carry the case with the robust top handle. For convenience the handle and the lid will stay in an upright position. The pick-and-pluck foam interior allows for customized gear placement. Made of impact resistant NK-7 resin with stainless steel hardware, the case is strong, durable, and may be stacked.

