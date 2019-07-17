Schwinn’s best-selling Loop Folding Bicycle is down to $209 (Reg. $275)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Loop Folding Bicycle for $208.99 shipped. This is down from its normal $275 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. This bike is great for your traveling adventures as it folds up to take up less space in your car. You’ll also find a seven-speed Shimano RevoShift Twist Shifter and Shimano Tourney gearset on this bike, allowing you to easily tackle any object you come across. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Be safe while you ride by picking up the Zacro Lightweight Bike Helmet for $18 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, giving you peace of mind that you’ll stay safe while on the road.

Schwinn Loop Folding Bicycle features:

Discover the convenience and utility of the Schwinn Loop Adult Folding Bicycle. In just a few easy steps, this brilliant device folds out to a bike that’s big enough to accommodate a six-foot rider

Great for camping or RV-ing, this durable steel bike packs up so small that no bike rack is required. The folded size is 29.5 inches by 29 inches by 19 inches

Tackle small hills and cut through brisk winds easily, thanks to a seven-speed Shimano RevoShift Twist Shifter and Shimano Tourney rear derailleur

The rear carry rack and an included nylon carry bag keep the bike protected and concealed. Perfect for commuting, this bike features a kickstand and durable steel hinges

This bike ships ready to be assembled, weighs approximately 33 pounds, has a limited lifetime warranty, and the wheels measure 20 inches

