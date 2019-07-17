Schwinn’s best-selling Loop Folding Bicycle is down to $209 (Reg. $275)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Loop Folding Bicycle for $208.99 shipped. This is down from its normal $275 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. This bike is great for your traveling adventures as it folds up to take up less space in your car. You’ll also find a seven-speed Shimano RevoShift Twist Shifter and Shimano Tourney gearset on this bike, allowing you to easily tackle any object you come across. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.
Nomad Base Station
Be safe while you ride by picking up the Zacro Lightweight Bike Helmet for $18 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, giving you peace of mind that you’ll stay safe while on the road.
Schwinn Loop Folding Bicycle features:
- Discover the convenience and utility of the Schwinn Loop Adult Folding Bicycle. In just a few easy steps, this brilliant device folds out to a bike that’s big enough to accommodate a six-foot rider
- Great for camping or RV-ing, this durable steel bike packs up so small that no bike rack is required. The folded size is 29.5 inches by 29 inches by 19 inches
- Tackle small hills and cut through brisk winds easily, thanks to a seven-speed Shimano RevoShift Twist Shifter and Shimano Tourney rear derailleur
- The rear carry rack and an included nylon carry bag keep the bike protected and concealed. Perfect for commuting, this bike features a kickstand and durable steel hinges
- This bike ships ready to be assembled, weighs approximately 33 pounds, has a limited lifetime warranty, and the wheels measure 20 inches
