The Scout Wireless Home Security System is $134 off in today’s Gold Box, more

- Jul. 17th 2019 8:42 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Scout Alarm (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9-piece Wireless Home Security System for $314.30 shipped. That’s 30% off the regular price tag, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. The kit includes “1 Hub, 1 Door Panel with key fobs, 5 Window Sensors, 2 Motion Sensors, 2 Window Stickers, and a Yard Sign.” There are no contracts or hidden fees but you can opt for the monitoring plan at $10 per month. Scout Alarms connect with Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest Cameras, Nest Protect, Philips Hue, Yale Locks, IFTTT, and LIFX. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While the main kit above comes with just about everything your basic home security system could need, a Scout Alarm Water Sensor is a great add-on. Starting from just $27.30 today, the regularly $40 sensor will help to prevent leaks with a wire-free design.

Scout Wireless Home Security System:

  • Save up to $396/year on professional monitoring services compared to ADT Pulse, and up to $120/year compared to Simplisafe and Nest.
  • Be Aware Anywhere – Scout Alarm Security puts smart-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected
  • Best in Class Integrations – Connects with Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest Cameras, Nest Protect, Philips Hue, Yale Locks, IFTTT, and LIFX
  • No Contracts, No Hidden Fees, Cancel Anytime – Monitoring plans start at $9.99/month with optional 24/7 professional monitoring available for just $19.99/month

