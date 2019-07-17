Expand your smart home with four Sengled LED multicolor bulbs: $80 (Reg. $115)

Amazon is offering the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Bulb 4-Pack for $80.96 shipped. This is down from its regular $115 going rate and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. This is a great way to add ambiance to your home, as you’ll be able to choose from any of over 16,000,000 colors. Whether you’re just starting your smart home or looking to expand, these four bulbs will get the job done while saving you cash, thanks to their LED design which uses less power than older incandescent options. Ratings are slim here, but Sengled’s other products are well-reviewed.

Update 7/17 @ 4:01 PM: Woot is offering the Philips Hue White A19 Smart Bulb for $9.59 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee. This is down from its $14 regular rate at Amazon and matches our last mention. If you’ve already got a Philips Hue smart home going, this is a great way to expand it. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, these bulbs do require a hub to function. If you’re just getting started, the Sengled Smart Hub is $30 shipped and would be the perfect way to spend your savings. However, if you already have an Echo Plus (1st gen), Echo Plus (2nd gen), or Samsung SmartThings, no extra hub is required as they will function perfectly for these bulbs.

Want to save some cash and don’t like the idea of needing a dedicated bulb? Opt for the Koogeek Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Smart Bulb at $40 shipped on Amazon. This is just a single bulb here, so you’ll gain more lighting by going with the above options. Or, opt for the Konxie LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb at $13.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon for something more budget-friendly. Just know that colors likely won’t be quite as accurate and you probably won’t get as bright of light output with this lower-cost model.

Looking for a way to further expand your smart home? Snag two Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart In-Wall Light Switches for $40 (Save $15). This is a great way to make multiple lights smart without replacing each individual bulb, offering a more cost-effective smart home solution.

Sengled Smart LED Bulb features:

Flexible Set Up: Pair the bulb directly to a compatible hub, like Sengled Smart Hub, SmartThings and Alexa devices with built in hubs

Smart Lighting: Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten, and more. Use the Sengled Home app (iOS/Android) when connected to a Sengled Smart Hub. Dimming supported via Sengled Home app and compatible devices only

Voice Control: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for complete voice control. Connection to a compatible hub required

Set the Mood: Choose from over 16 million colors or whites (candlelight to daylight / 2000K to 6500K). Lights will automatically turn to the last setting used when turned back on

Create Scenes and Routines: Set scenes, change colors or put your lights on a schedule, whether at home or away

