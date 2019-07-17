Sony’s pocketable Pico Projector drops to $300 at Amazon (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Sony Portable Pico Projector (MPCD1) for $299.99 shipped. That’s about $100 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This projector boots in a mere five seconds and packs two-hour battery life into a pocketable form-factor. HDMI connectivity allows you to hook up nearly any modern device to quickly produce a screen up to 120-inches in size. While its 480p resolution isn’t HD, it’s still quite impressive thanks to its small, less than 10-ounce design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you can be content with a soda can-sized projector, check out Anker’s Nebula Capsule for $250. While it delivers slightly dimmer brightness levels, it makes up for that by running Android 7.1. This allows you to download popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Plex, and Hulu directly to it.

Sony Portable Pico Projector (MPCD1) features:

Take the show on the road with the Sony 105-Lumen WVGA DLP Pico Projector. It can project an image up to 120″ diagonal from roughly 11.3′ away, or a 40″ image from just 3.8′ away. It provides an 854 x 480 native resolution and up to 105 lumens of brightness for use in environments where ambient light can be kept to a minimum.

The MP-CD1 has a built-in 2-hour rechargeable battery for use nearly anywhere. It features an HDMI input with MHL compatibility for connecting your compatible portable devices. Weighing under 10 oz, the MP-CD1 is easy to tote around in its included carrying case. An HDMI cable is also included for added convenience.

