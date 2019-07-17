Sphero’s Ollie app-controlled robot goes up to 14MPH for $30 (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 17th 2019 3:48 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Sphero Orbotix Ollie App-Controlled Robot (1B01RW1) for $29.99 shipped. This is down from its $50 going rate, $100 off list price, and is the best we’ve tracked all-time. The Ollie is a super cute and fun App-controlled robot that your kids (and you) will enjoy playing with. It can drive up to 14 miles per hour. This fun little toy will keep everyone busy for hours. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This $15 Prime shipped portable travel case is a must for your Ollie. It’ll keep it safe when on-the-go and lets you bring Ollie anywhere.

Sphero Ollie App-Controlled Robot features:

  • Ollie is an app-controlled robot built for speed, tricks, and fun.
  • Drive up to 14 MPH, crash, jump, spin, and drift. Ollie’s durable shell can handle almost anything.
  • Download the Sphero Edu app (available on nearly any mobile or desktop device) and program Ollie by drawing, using Scratch blocks, or writing JavaScript.
  • Ollie includes 2 blue Nubby Tires And 2 Prime Hubs for all terrain driving.
  • Instantly connects via Bluetooth SMART, with a range of 100 feet.
  • USB charging provides over an hour of play.
  • The Ollie app gives you the power to control everything about your bot – speed, acceleration, handling, and glowing LED colors.

