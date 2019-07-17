Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: WaterMinder, Tiny Dentist, more

- Jul. 17th 2019 9:51 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including Tiny Dentist, Decide Now!, System Activity Monitors, Aureus Prime, WaterMinder and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Decide Now!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: i Live – Gold Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: WaterMinder: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 $5, Rage 2 $35, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Agency: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spy hidden camera Detector: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Picture Safe – Hidden Photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Toolbox for iWork – Templates: $25 (Reg. $50)

