TUMI travels in style with 40% off at Hautelook: luggage, carry-ons, more

- Jul. 17th 2019 4:53 pm ET

Today only, Hautelook is offering select TUMI luggage at 40% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. If you have a summer or fall trip planned the TUMI Extended Tip Packing Case is a must-have and it’s on sale for $387. To compare, it was originally priced at $645 and its spacious interior is perfect for your long hauls. It also has spinner wheels to make your commute a breeze. It also features dividers and zip pockets for organization, as well as a compression strap in case you overpack.

However, if you are looking for a carry-on option the TUMI International 22-inch Bag matches the above packing case and is priced at $297. For comparison, this carry-on was originally priced at $495. It’s spacious and has a telescopic top handle that’s convenient. Shop the rest of Hautelook’s TUMI sale here.

TUMI Extended Trip Packing Case features:

  • Telescopic handle drop – Zip around closure
  • Exterior features TSA approved combination lock, hardshell construction, and 4 spinner wheels
  • Interior features zip around compartment divider, zip pocket, and garment compression strap

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
