Upgrade your workspace with AmazonBasics’ office chairs from $36.50 shipped

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Gaming Office Chair in multiple colors for $117.59 shipped. This is down from its $160 regular price for a new all-time low in all colors. If you’re still rocking a lower-cost chair in your office, it’s time for an upgrade. This office chair will be a talking point for anyone who comes over and you’ll enjoy the support it offers for longer gaming sessions. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you want something more traditional looking, then the AmazonBasics Classic Office Desk Computer Chair is a great option for $80.85 shipped. This is down nearly $10 from its going rate in this color for one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Made from microfiber, this chair will be comfortable to use for hours as you sit and get work done. Rated 4/5 stars.

To save some extra cash for something a bit more compact, opt for AmazonBasics’ Adjustable Drafting Stool at $36.45 shipped. This is down from its normal price of over $50 for a new all-time low. These are great for offices or places where you don’t have the room for a full-sized chair. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

No matter what model you get, if your office or room has carpet, be sure to grab Essentials Chairmat for Carpet at $22 Prime shipped. This will make your chair glide easily instead of getting caught up in the carpet.

AmazonBasics Gaming Office Chair features:

High-back gaming chair provides ultimate comfort and control, whether at work or play; black with white accents

Made of premium PU leather upholstery on top, PVC material along the sides and bottom, and a nylon base

Custom fit with height-adjustable armrest and tilt control for easily reclining; headset pillow and lumbar cushion offer added support

360-degree swivel and smooth-rolling casters for changing direction or gliding along the floor; some assembly required

Measures 22.1 by 29.5 by 51 to 54.7 inches (LxWxH); weighs 40.8 pounds; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

