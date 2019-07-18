Aukey’s dimmable RGB bedside lamp is great for modern setups: $40 (20% off)

XHUS (Aukey authorized retailer, 100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey Dimmable Bedside Lamp for $39.99 shipped when the code HNTBW49L is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a modern-looking bedside lamp, this is a great option. It can dim, making sure you won’t blind yourself when waking up in the middle of the night. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, then Aukey’s rechargeable bedside light is a great option at $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it isn’t quite as nice looking as the above model, the built-in battery does make it portable, which might be what you’re looking for.

Aukey Dimmable Bedside Lamp features:

Colorful Lighting: This LED RGB table lamp brings warm white and multi-color lighting to your bedroom, living room, and garden for relaxing illumination

Adaptable Modes: Find the right lighting effect mode for your preference with the remote. Easily customize your lighting presets and switch between 6 lighting effect modes, 4 lighting effect speeds, and 4 brightness levels (Static mode only)

Easy Controls: One button to choose warm white light or rainbow swirl. Also features a convenient lighting memory function

Standout Design: An attractive, energy-efficient ring lamp with small footprint adds a touch of modern style on your desk

