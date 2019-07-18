Aukey’s dimmable RGB bedside lamp is great for modern setups: $40 (20% off)

- Jul. 18th 2019 5:35 pm ET

0

XHUS (Aukey authorized retailer, 100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey Dimmable Bedside Lamp for $39.99 shipped when the code HNTBW49L is used at checkout. This is down 20% from its going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a modern-looking bedside lamp, this is a great option. It can dim, making sure you won’t blind yourself when waking up in the middle of the night. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For something a little more budget-friendly, then Aukey’s rechargeable bedside light is a great option at $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it isn’t quite as nice looking as the above model, the built-in battery does make it portable, which might be what you’re looking for.

Aukey Dimmable Bedside Lamp features:

  • Colorful Lighting: This LED RGB table lamp brings warm white and multi-color lighting to your bedroom, living room, and garden for relaxing illumination
  • Adaptable Modes: Find the right lighting effect mode for your preference with the remote. Easily customize your lighting presets and switch between 6 lighting effect modes, 4 lighting effect speeds, and 4 brightness levels (Static mode only)
  • Easy Controls: One button to choose warm white light or rainbow swirl. Also features a convenient lighting memory function
  • Standout Design: An attractive, energy-efficient ring lamp with small footprint adds a touch of modern style on your desk

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide