Coleman’s Xtreme Cooler keeps ice cold for up to 5 days, now $45 (Reg. $65+)

Walmart is offering the 120-quart Coleman Coastal Xtreme Series Marine Portable Cooler for $45 shipped. Regularly $65 at Walmart, this model fetches over $80 at Home Depot and is now at the best price we can find. The 120-quart capacity holds 190+ cans and offers up to 5 days of ice retention. Features include stainless steel hardware, UVGuard sun protection and a leak-resistant threaded drain. It has a 4+ star rating from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t plan on going on any hardcore adventures this summer, you might want to just look at a basic Coleman model. The 48-quart Performance Cooler holds up to 63 cans and sells for just $22 Prime shipped. And while you’re keeping it casual, go check out our picks for the best pool floats for summer starting at $13.

Coleman Coastal Xtreme Portable Cooler:

Keep your food and drinks cold for the full length of your next boating excursion with the Coleman 120-Quart Coastal Xtreme Series Marine Portable Cooler. Specially designed for boating and fishing, this portable cooler combines a generous capacity with a rugged design that stands up to tough saltwater conditions. Large enough to store up to 204 cans, the cooler offers plenty of room for beverages, food, and any catches you might haul on board.

