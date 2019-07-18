Home Depot’s 1-day DEWALT tool and accessory sale starts at $60

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select DEWALT power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 20V Max 3-tool Kit with two batteries for $179. Regularly around $250, today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention and the best price we can find. This bundle ships with an impact driver, drill, and oscillating multi-tool for various jobs around the house. You’ll also receive two batteries, wall charger and a carrying case to keep things in order when not in-use. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here, which includes other popular DEWALT tools and accessories starting at $60.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes a handy case so you can easily keep things in order. This will have you covered for most entry-level DIY jobs around the house.

DEWALT 20V Max 3-tool Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK240C2 Combo Kit is versatile enough to handle most drilling and driving applications. This kit includes a DEWALT DCD771 1/2 in. drill/driver and a DCF885 1/4 in. impact driver. Both tools are part of the DEWALT 20-Volt Max system and are compatible with all 20-Volt Max batteries, chargers and accessories. The DEWALT DCS355B Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool is designed with Brushless Motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed. This tool features the DEWALT QUICK-CHANGE Accessory System that allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches. This tool kit is backed by a DEWALT 3 Year Limited Warranty for added peace of mind.

