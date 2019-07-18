Foreo Luna mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush at Amazon low of $90 (Reg. $139)

Jul. 18th 2019

Amazon offers the Foreo Luna mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush in several colors for $90.35 shipped. It goes for $115 from Walmart while Sephora sells it at $139. While Amazon discounted plenty of beauty tools for Prime Day, the Luna mini 2 was not among them, as it’s just dipped from its regular $139 price to an all-time low there today. You’ll experience a deep clean thanks to up to 8000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute. The Luna mini 2 features eight speed settings and a USB port for charging. Best of all, it’s designed for all skin types. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re new to the Foreo Luna line of cleansing brushes and don’t want to drop a lot of cash at the start, consider the Play model at $39. This is a non-rechargeable brush that is good for 100 uses. It also only offers one intensity level. But as an intro to the ecosystem, this is certainly a way to go.

FOREO LUNA mini 2 Cleansing Brush:

The revolutionary LUNA mini 2 sonic face brush eliminates blemish-causing impurities while remaining exceptionally gentle on the skin. All it takes is one minute twice a day for a fresh, clear and naturally beautiful complexion. Users experienced 97% more deeply cleansed skin, 97% softer and smoother skin, and 87% healthier-looking skin. The 3-zone brush head and 8 adjustable intensities offer you a fully customizable cleansing experience suitable for any skin type.

