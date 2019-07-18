Edit photos and more on-the-go with the 128GB Gnarbox Studio: $249 (Reg. $299)

- Jul. 18th 2019 4:47 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Gnarbox 128GB Portable Photo Editor for $249 shipped. Normally selling for $299, today’s offer saves you $50, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is a match for the second best all-time price. Gnarbox is powered by a quad-core CPU and sports a 128GB SSD. As an on-the-go photo editor, it pairs with your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to ditch your laptop when you’re out and about. It’s more than capable of handling 4K footage, RAW photos and more. Over 80% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating. Learn more about it in our announcement coverage.

Double the photo editor’s storage by using your savings to pick up Samsung’s 128GB microSDXC Card at $19.50. Compared to the 256GB version of Gnarbox, this is a more affordable way to get added storage space.

Gnarbox Portable Photo Editor features:

  • Compatible with Action Cameras, DSLRs, and Drones. GNARBOX is compatible with Android and iOS phones and tablets. It does not work with Windows based mobile devices
  • Currently, tablet applications are not optimized or customized. Back up 128GB of footage at up to 4GB/min to the GNARBOX, then auto-organize your footage by date and camera. Edit and share 4K videos and RAW photos from mobile phone or tablet
  • Intel Quad-Core CPU and HD graphics GPU
  • 4GB per minute backup via USB3, SD, microSD



