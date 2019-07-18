Harley-Davidson gear up to 35% off: T-shirts, leather jackets, more from $16

- Jul. 18th 2019 9:06 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Harley-Davidson via Amazon is offering up to 35% off its T-shirts, jackets, hats, hoodies and much more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. There is a wide selection of options for men and women in today’s sale starting from just $16. We are also looking at a number of all-time lows and solid ratings. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Harley-Davidson Distressed Logo Slim Fit Tee:

  • Official Harley-Davidson slim fit short sleeve tee for men features a tea stain pigment tint for an off-white, vintage look
  • Printed graphics on front; faded printed graphics on back
  • Rib-knit neckline
  • 100% cotton jersey; modern slim fit design that fits closer to the body
  • 90-day limited warranty

Harley-Davidson

