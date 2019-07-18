Score AirPrint with HP’s compact LaserJet Pro AiO: $99 (Reg. up to $129)

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M29w Wireless AiO Laser Printer for $99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s up to $30 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact all-in-one can print, scan, and copy documents with ease. It takes as little as 7.9 seconds for the first page to print and after that is capable of 19 ppm speeds. Support for AirPrint and Google Cloud Print ensure that printing at home from iOS or remotely from most devices is a straight-forward experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need all-in-one functionality, you can snag HP’s LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer for $79. In many regards it is the the same printer, with similar performance and a slightly smaller form-factor.

HP LaserJet Pro M29w AiO features:

The HP LaserJet Pro M29w all-in-one laser printer, copier, and scanner is 30% smaller than its predecessor and produces professional-quality results

Prints up to 19 pages per minute, with the first page out in as few as 7.9 seconds

The HP Smart app allows you to easily scan from your smartphone or tablet, order toner, and print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox

