J.Crew Factory offers up to 60% off all of its swimsuits with deals from $17

- Jul. 18th 2019 9:55 am ET

0

Need a new swimsuit? J.Crew Factory is cutting up to 60% off all of its swimwear and cover ups. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 60% off select styles with promo code CLEAROUT at checkout. Complimentary shipping applies for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up).  For men, the 9-Inch Seersucker Swim Trunks are a no-brainer for summer and they’re priced at just $18. For comparison, these shorts were originally $60. Their 9-inch length is modern and timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, seersuckers are very trendy for this summer and this style features a drawstring waist for additional comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory

About the Author