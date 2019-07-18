J.Crew Factory offers up to 60% off all of its swimsuits with deals from $17

Need a new swimsuit? J.Crew Factory is cutting up to 60% off all of its swimwear and cover ups. Prices are as marked. Plus, take an extra 60% off select styles with promo code CLEAROUT at checkout. Complimentary shipping applies for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up). For men, the 9-Inch Seersucker Swim Trunks are a no-brainer for summer and they’re priced at just $18. For comparison, these shorts were originally $60. Their 9-inch length is modern and timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, seersuckers are very trendy for this summer and this style features a drawstring waist for additional comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 6-Inch Flex Swim Trunks $18 (Orig. $60)
- 9-Inch Seersucker Swim Trunks $18 (Orig. $60)
- 6-Inch Flex Printed Trunks $18 (Orig. $60)
- 9-Inch Flex Printed Swim Trunks $18 (Orig. $60)
- Printed Critter Towel $20 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Ruffle One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit $35 (Orig. $70)
- Popover Tunic $23 (Orig. $60)
- Cover Up Wrap Skirt $23 (Orig. $45)
- High Waisted Bikini Bottom $17 (Orig. $43)
- Scoopback One-Piece Swimsuit $23 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!