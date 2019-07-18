Keter’s #1 best-selling 90-gallon deck storage box is down to $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Keter Novel 90-Gallon Plastic Deck Storage Box for $60 shipped. Normally $80 at Amazon and closer to $70 at Wayfair and $63 at Walmart, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in 2019 and is the lowest available. This is a great way to keep your deck organized as it can hold 90 gallons worth of toys or accessories. Plus, with a maximum weight capacity of nearly 500 pounds, there’s no need to worry about what you put in here. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Store less and save some cash with the AmazonBasics 22-Gallon Resin Deck Storage Box for $45 shipped. The major drawback here is that it’s only 22 gallons instead of 90, but if you’re limited on outdoor space, this will get the job done.

Keter Novel Plastic Deck Storage Box features:

Weight capacity: 485 lbs; Suitable for all storage purposes, keeping contents not just dry but ventilated.

Made from polypropylene resin plastic to ensure its durability

Doubles as a comfortable seat for two adults

Weather-resistant, waterproof and UV protected

Lockable lid for extra safety and security

