KORG’s music iOS apps now 50% off: Module, ARP, iMS-20, more from $10

KORG is now offering some deep deals on its collection of iOS music production apps. You’re looking at as much as 50% off some of its best titles with deals starting from $10. One standout is the KORG Module Pro at $19.99. That’s 50% off the regular $40 price tag and matching the all-time low. This is a “high-quality sound module app for iOS” with five dedicated sound engines that add up to hundreds of different sounds. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for the rest of today’s KORG deals.

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

KORG Module Pro:

Ideal for performance and music production, KORG Module is a high-quality sound module app for iOS that contains a professional sound library. With just your iPad/iPhone and a MIDI keyboard such as the new microKEY, you can play studio-quality keyboard and grand piano sounds anywhere. You can also use the sounds of KORG Module for the KORG Gadget music production app.

