Login faster with highly-rated Keeper Password Manager for $20 (Orig. $30)

Trying to remember your password for every site is an impossible task. Keeper Password Manager offers a neat solution. This secure platform securely stores all your login details behind one master password. You can grab a one-year subscription of Keeper Password Manager now for just $19.99 (Orig. $30) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many of us reuse the same passwords for multiple sites. Unfortunately, this is a really bad idea. If a hacker gains access to just one of these accounts, they can rip through your whole digital world.

Keeper Password Manager provides a more secure solution. Whenever you visit a recognized site, the app automatically fills in the relevant login details. All you need to remember is one master password.

Keeper can also generate secure passwords for new accounts, store sensitive files, and remember your credit card details for online shopping. All your data is protected by AES-256 encryption, and you can use various forms of two-factor authentication.

With a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from 100,000 App Store reviews and 4.2 out of 5 stars from 79,000 views on the Google Play Store, this service is definitely doing something right.

Order Keeper Password Manager now for $19.99 to get your 12-month subscription or get the bundle Keeper Password Manager Bundle for $29.99.

