Pick up two Mr. Beams 400 lumen Motion-Sensing Spot Lights for $26 (Save 25%)

Amazon offers a two-pack of Mr. Beams MB392 400 Lumen Motion Sensing LED Spot Lights for $25.96 shipped. Typically selling for $35, that’s good for a 25% discount. It’s also $1.50 under our previous March mention and a new Amazon low. For comparison, you’d pay $16 for similar options at Home Depot. With built-in batteries, these outdoor spotlights can be placed just about anywhere. They output 400 lumens and are rated to run for about a year before needing to swap out the batteries. I’ve installed Mr. Beams spot lights at multiple relatives’ homes; and after a few months of usage, it’s safe to say they definitely have the Altland family seal of approval. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

A nice alternative to the discounted spot lights are Mr. Beams’ Wireless Motion-Sensing Walkway Lights at $22. These outdoor lights are battery-powered and feature up to a year of life on a single set of batteries. They’re perfect for adding to your patio and more for guiding the way at night and will even save a bit more.

XFANG (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Plug-In LED Nightlights for $8.79 Prime shipped when you use the code 88MBHNAR at checkout. This is down from its $16 regular rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you hate tripping over things when you make a midnight bathroom run, this is for you. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Mr. Beams 400 lumen Spot Light features:

Get the best of Mr Beams with even brighter light. The motion-activated UltraBright Spotlight provides 400 lumens of light with all of Mr Beams standard features, including motion activation, auto shut off, wireless installation and long battery life. Increase safety and security in areas like doorways, garages, decks, sheds, fences and backyards.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!