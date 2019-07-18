Neato’s D6 Laser Guided Smart Robotic Vacuum gets rare $230 discount to $500

Neato Robotics offers its D6 Connected Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum for $499.99 shipped. Normally selling for $730, that’s good for a 32% discount and is the third-best price we’ve seen to date. For comparison, today’s discount is $40 less than Amazon’s current discount, which is also the lowest it has ever sold for there. Neato’s D6 is about as feature-packed as they come for a robotic vacuum with smartphone and voice assistant control, a 120-minute runtime and more. Plus with a laser-guidance system, the robo vacuums will be able to effortlessly traverse your home and make the most of its cleaning session. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

As one of the company’s latest, the Neato D6 fetches a premium price tag. Save a bit more by opting for the previous generation D4 vacuum at $399 instead. Plus if you don’t need the improved laser mapping functionality and are looking to pocket even more of your savings, the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum at $269 is a notable alternative.

Neato D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum features:

Keep your floors free from pet hair and dirt with this Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum. LaserSmart technology helps this vacuum scan and memorize your home’s floor plan for efficient cleaning. The 120-minute battery life ensures thorough cleaning with every use, and regular software updates provide access to new features as they are released. This Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum comes with an ultra-performance filter, which collects allergens and small dust particles.

