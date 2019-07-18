Nerf x Fortnite blasters are now starting from $11 at Amazon (Up to 44% off)

Amazon is now offering the Nerf Fortnite Rl Super Soaker Water Blaster for $11.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. That’s 44% below the regular $20 price tag and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Initially released as part of the Nerf Fortnite crossover, this is a water blasting replica that holds up to 9.3 fluid ounces with a simple push-and-pull fill-up system. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more Nerf deals.

We are also seeing a few notable Prime Day holdover deals below at both Amazon and Walmart. While some models have jumped back up to full price there are many that are still close to the Prime Day lows down below.

More Nerf Deals:

Nerf Fortnite Rl Super Soaker Water Blaster:

The Fortnite RL water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite Battle Royale, replicating the look and colors of the rocket launcher from the popular video game! Bring your Fortnite battles into the backyard and drench the competition with extreme soakage! This Nerf Super Soaker water blaster holds up to 9.3 fluid ounces (275 milliliters) of water.

