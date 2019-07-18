Nordstrom Rack’s Lucky Brand Flash Sale offers denim and tops from just $30

The Nordstrom Rack Lucky Brand Flash Event takes up to 65% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. Stock up on jeans for fall and winter with the men’s 410 Athletic Slim Fit Jeans that are on sale for just $37. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $99. Their dark wash is versatile to pair with almost all of your essentials and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. These jeans also feature a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- 221 Straight Fit Jeans $50 (Orig. $99)
- 410 Athletic Slim Fit Jeans $37 (Orig. $99)
- 121 Heritage Slim Fit Jeans $37 (Orig. $99)
- Saturday Stretch Sateen Shorts $30 (Orig. $50)
- Original Straight Leg Jeans $37 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Lolita Skinny Jeans are very flattering with a high-waist line. They’re on sale for just $45 and originally were priced at $99. These jeans will also look great with sandals, sneakers or heels alike.
Our top picks for women include:
- Camouflage Utility Shirt $66 (Orig. $109)
- Eyelet Peasant Top $36 (Orig. $99)
- Lolita Skinny Raw Hem Jeans $40 (Orig. $99)
- Lolita Skinny Jeans $45 (Orig. $99)
- The Roll Up Jean Shorts $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!