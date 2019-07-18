Nordstrom Rack’s Lucky Brand Flash Sale offers denim and tops from just $30

The Nordstrom Rack Lucky Brand Flash Event takes up to 65% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more. Stock up on jeans for fall and winter with the men’s 410 Athletic Slim Fit Jeans that are on sale for just $37. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $99. Their dark wash is versatile to pair with almost all of your essentials and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. These jeans also feature a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Lolita Skinny Jeans are very flattering with a high-waist line. They’re on sale for just $45 and originally were priced at $99. These jeans will also look great with sandals, sneakers or heels alike.

Our top picks for women include:

