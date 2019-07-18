Old Navy’s Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 25% off your order

- Jul. 18th 2019 10:53 am ET

From $7
0

Old Navy takes up to 50% off storewide with summer styles from $7. Plus, take an extra 25% off your order at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Slim-Fit Linen Blend Shirt is a lightweight and stylish option for those warm summer events. Originally priced at $30, you can pick it up today for just $20. This shirt will also look great with khakis, shorts or denim alike. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy Customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Old Navy

Old Navy

About the Author