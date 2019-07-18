Old Navy’s Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 25% off your order

Old Navy takes up to 50% off storewide with summer styles from $7. Plus, take an extra 25% off your order at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Slim-Fit Linen Blend Shirt is a lightweight and stylish option for those warm summer events. Originally priced at $30, you can pick it up today for just $20. This shirt will also look great with khakis, shorts or denim alike. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Old Navy Customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy.
Our top picks for women include:
- Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts $12 (Orig. $25)
- Ruffled-Tiered One-Shoulder Top $22 (Orig. $30)
- Fitted Crew-Neck Tee Dress $17 (Orig. $30)
- Slim Fit Square Neck Rib-Knit Tank $7 (Orig. $13)
- Mid-Rise Cuffed Denim Shorts $14 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Linen Blend Shirt $20 (Orig. $30)
- Leather Boat Shoes $20 (Orig. $30)
- Built-In Flex Board Shorts $13 (Orig. $35)
- 8-Inch Slim Ultimate Shorts $14 (Orig. $30)
- Faux Leather Flip-Flops $16 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
