Upgrade to the Philips 9700 Clean and Charge Wet/Dry Shaver at up to $140 off

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Philips Norelco 9700 Clean & Charge Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (S9721/89) for $159.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $300 or more, it is currently on sale for $230 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $180. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with the 8-direction shaving head, features include wet/dry operation, variable speed settings, SmartClick precision trimmer and up to 50 minutes of cordless runtime. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A more affordable alternative would have to be the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Set at just $35 shipped. It offers a slightly shorter runtime and doesn’t include an additional built-in SmartClick precision trimmer. However, this Philips beard trimmer is still down at $30 shipped as well (Reg. $50).

Philips Norelco S9721/84 Shaver 9700: Achieve smooth results with this easy to use shaver. The dual-blade design captures hair and contour technology follows every curve for a close and comfortable shave. Get up to 50 minutes of cordless use after one hour of charging: LCD display shows battery level, cleaning indicator, replacement head indicator and more.