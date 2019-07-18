Upgrade to the Philips 9700 Clean and Charge Wet/Dry Shaver at up to $140 off

- Jul. 18th 2019 11:23 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $160
0

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Philips Norelco 9700 Clean & Charge Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (S9721/89) for $159.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $300 or more, it is currently on sale for $230 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $180. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with the 8-direction shaving head, features include wet/dry operation, variable speed settings, SmartClick precision trimmer and up to 50 minutes of cordless runtime. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A more affordable alternative would have to be the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver Set at just $35 shipped. It offers a slightly shorter runtime and doesn’t include an additional built-in SmartClick precision trimmer. However, this Philips beard trimmer is still down at $30 shipped as well (Reg. $50).

Philips Norelco 9700 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver:

Philips Norelco S9721/84 Shaver 9700: Achieve smooth results with this easy to use shaver. The dual-blade design captures hair and contour technology follows every curve for a close and comfortable shave. Get up to 50 minutes of cordless use after one hour of charging: LCD display shows battery level, cleaning indicator, replacement head indicator and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $160

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard